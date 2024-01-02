JSE weaker, rand firmer as the new year kicks off
Volumes likely to start picking up, and traders will start focusing on data, says TreasuryONE currency strategist
02 January 2024 - 12:13
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday midmorning, while global markets were mixed as the new year kicked off.
The all share ended 2023 on a firmer note sparked by prospects of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in 2024 as the US economy remains resilient and inflation cooled...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.