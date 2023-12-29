Singapore — Oil prices look set to end 2023 about 10% lower, the first annual fall in two years after geopolitical concern, production cuts and global steps to rein in inflation triggered wild price fluctuations.
Brent crude futures were up 33c, or 0.4%, at $77.48 a barrel at 0756 GMT on Friday, the last trading day of 2023, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading 20c, or 0.3% higher, at $71.97.
On Friday, oil prices stabilised after falling 3% on Thursday as more shipping firms prepared to transit the Red Sea route. Major companies stopped using Red Sea routes after Houthi militant group began targeting vessels.
Still, both benchmarks are on track to close at the lowest year-end levels since 2020, when the pandemic battered demand and sent prices nosediving.
Production cuts by the OPEC+ have proved insufficient to prop up prices, with the benchmarks declining nearly 20% from their highest level this year.
Oil's weak year-end performance contrasts with global equities, which are on track to end 2023 higher.
The MSCI equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, is up about 20% from the beginning of the year, as investors ramp up bets on rapid-fire rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve next year.
In the currency market, the dollar was on the back foot and headed for a 2% drop this year after two years of strong gains.
Interest rate cuts, which could reduce consumer borrowing costs in major consuming regions, and a weaker dollar, which makes oil less expensive for non-US purchasers, could boost demand in 2024, say industry officials.
A Reuters survey of 30 economists and analysts forecasts Brent crude to average $84.43 a barrel in 2024, compared with an average of about $80 a barrel this year and the highs of over $100 in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Oil prices may end year 10% lower as demand fear snaps winning streak
Geopolitical concern, production cuts and global steps to rein in inflation trigger result in 12 months of volatility
Singapore — Oil prices look set to end 2023 about 10% lower, the first annual fall in two years after geopolitical concern, production cuts and global steps to rein in inflation triggered wild price fluctuations.
Brent crude futures were up 33c, or 0.4%, at $77.48 a barrel at 0756 GMT on Friday, the last trading day of 2023, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading 20c, or 0.3% higher, at $71.97.
On Friday, oil prices stabilised after falling 3% on Thursday as more shipping firms prepared to transit the Red Sea route. Major companies stopped using Red Sea routes after Houthi militant group began targeting vessels.
Still, both benchmarks are on track to close at the lowest year-end levels since 2020, when the pandemic battered demand and sent prices nosediving.
Production cuts by the OPEC+ have proved insufficient to prop up prices, with the benchmarks declining nearly 20% from their highest level this year.
Oil's weak year-end performance contrasts with global equities, which are on track to end 2023 higher.
The MSCI equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, is up about 20% from the beginning of the year, as investors ramp up bets on rapid-fire rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve next year.
In the currency market, the dollar was on the back foot and headed for a 2% drop this year after two years of strong gains.
Interest rate cuts, which could reduce consumer borrowing costs in major consuming regions, and a weaker dollar, which makes oil less expensive for non-US purchasers, could boost demand in 2024, say industry officials.
A Reuters survey of 30 economists and analysts forecasts Brent crude to average $84.43 a barrel in 2024, compared with an average of about $80 a barrel this year and the highs of over $100 in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.