MARKET WRAP: Rebound by Naspers and Prosus lifts JSE
Chinese gaming regulators undertake to take another look at curbs meant to fight gambling addiction
27 December 2023 - 18:18
The JSE gained the most in more than two months on Wednesday, pushed higher by the rebound in Naspers and Prosus after China’s regulators sought to ease the market’s nerves over rules aimed at curbing excessive online gaming and spending.
The share prices of global internet and media company Naspers and its global arm Prosus, recovered some of the losses — with Tencent and other global gaming stocks rebounding after Chinese top gaming regulators pledged to “further modify and improve” draft rules aimed at restricting online gaming and spending, Bloomberg reports...
