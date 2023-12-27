JSE firmer entering the last week of the year
Fed cautions that rate cuts or their timing in 2024 are not a done deal
27 December 2023 - 11:37
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, along with global peers at the start of the shortened trading week, which is also the final week of the year.
Investors are optimistic that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will soon end its tightening campaign, as inflation eases and the economy remains resilient...
