Without good economic growth, unlocking value from SA shares will be tough, says Old Mutual
While 2024 could yield better local returns thanks to interest rate relief and better energy availability, the long-term outlook remains bleak
22 December 2023 - 05:00
SA assets are likely to be a value trap in the long term, Old Mutual Investment Group fund manager Jason Swartz said on Thursday, even as he projected better returns for investors in 2024.
A sense of market unease is building as the country heads into the most crucial elections since the dawn of democracy nearly 30 years ago. Preliminary opinion polls suggest the ANC’s share of the national vote could slip below 50% for the first time, implying that the governing party may need to form a coalition in a move that could imperil policy continuity...
