Reuters
Copper prices hit highest level since August on strong Chinese demand
Demand firms as copper users look to replenish stocks and thin inventory in China, say CCB Futures analysts
LONDON — Copper prices spiked on Wednesday to their highest level in more than four-and-a-half months on restocking in China and firmer physical demand, but a stronger dollar weighed on the market.
After touching $8,665, its highest price since August 4, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.3% at $8,567 per metric ton during open outcry trading.
China, the world’s top metals buyer, bought more copper in November. Its copper cathode imports rose 13.5% from October to 378,791 tons, according to customs data issued on Wednesday.
Physical copper premiums, an indicator of spot buying appetite, also rebounded this week.
Demand firmed as copper users looked to replenish stocks and thin inventory in China, said analysts at CCB Futures.
Curbing copper’s upside was a firmer dollar index, making greenback-priced metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.
LME aluminium fell for a second day running after surging 8% in the past week. It was last trading at $2,243 a ton, down 0.9%.
The spread between cash and three-month aluminium contract narrowed after the gap reached its widest level of $54.7 in four months on Tuesday.
Zinc edged down 0.2% to $2,575.5, lead gained 0.9% to $2,082, nickel went down 0.9% to $16,660 and tin dropped 0.4% to $25,050.
Reuters
