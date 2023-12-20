MARKET WRAP: Rand extends gains, JSE little changed in quiet holiday trade
Emerging market currencies rallied as the dollar traded at near four-month lows, an analyst said
20 December 2023 - 18:24
The rand was firmer on Wednesday, due mainly to the weaker US dollar, while the JSE was little changed in quiet pre-holiday trade as investors await economic data from the US to gain some insight into the Federal Reserve’s next moves.
With signs of inflation cooling from its peak two years ago in the US and the world’s biggest economy remaining resilient, investors are increasingly betting the Fed will cut rates in 2024...
