Reduced oil flows from Russia heat up oil prices

Singapore — Oil prices rose on Monday, up nearly 1% in early Asian trade, supported by lower exports from Russia and as attacks by the Houthis on ships in the Red Sea raised concerns of oil supply disruption.
Brent crude futures climbed 32c, or 0.4%, to $76.87 a barrel by 4.13am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $71.77 a barrel, up 34c, or 0.5%.
“The bad weather in Russia has played a part in the stronger open this morning, as has the Houthis’ attack on ships close to Yemen,” IG analyst Tony Sycamore said.
Russia said on Sunday that it would deepen oil export cuts in December by potentially 50,000 barrels a day or more — earlier than promised — as the world’s biggest exporters try to support global oil prices. This comes after Moscow suspended about two-thirds of loadings of its main export-grade Urals crude from ports due to a storm and scheduled maintenance on Friday.
Shipping firms, including the world’s biggest container shipping lines MSC and AP Moller-Maersk, said at the weekend that they will avoid the Suez Canal as Houthi militants in Yemen stepped up their assaults on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.
The Bab al-Mandab Strait is one of the world’s most important routes for global seaborne commodity shipments, particularly crude oil and fuel from the Gulf bound westward for the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal or the nearby Sumed pipeline, as well as commodities heading east for Asia, including Russian oil.
Brent and WTI ended their longest streak of weekly declines in half a decade with a small gain last week after a US Federal Reserve meeting raised hopes that interest rate hikes are over and cuts are on their way.
“Last week’s dovish Fed meeting removes the tail risks of a hard landing for the US economy and for crude oil demand going forward,” Sycamore added. “Not to mention the technical picture in crude oil supports a recovery into the $76-$78 area,” he added, referring to WTI prices.
Crude oil was also supported by a weaker dollar and larger-than-expected US inventory data, said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng in a note. A weaker dollar makes dollar-denominated oil cheaper for foreign buyers.
Analysts said oil inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma — the top US storage hub — rebounded in November after nearing operational lows due to improved pricing at the hub that pulled in barrels from the Permian basin in Texas and higher Canadian crude flows. The recent influx of crude from both locations has pushed Cushing inventories higher for eight straight weeks, reaching 30.8-million barrels.
Reduced oil flows from Russia heat up oil prices
Crude is also being supported by shipping disruptions near the Suez Canal by Houthis in Yemen
