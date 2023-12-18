MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand weaker after Fed official’s hawkish comments
A Fed official said on Monday the market may have misunderstood the central bank’s intended message last week after stocks and bonds rallied sharply
18 December 2023 - 18:39
The JSE closed weaker on Monday, with global markets mixed after a Federal Reserve official struck a hawkish tone.
Chicago Fed president Austan Goolsbee said it’s too early to declare victory over inflation and the Fed is not “precommiting to cutting interest rates soon and swiftly, and the jump in market expectations that it will do so is at odds with how the central bank functions”...
