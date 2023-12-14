MARKET WRAP: JSE gains the most in over a year
Rand firms to best level in four weeks on softer dollar
14 December 2023 - 18:09
The JSE gained the most in over a year on Thursday, boosted by a strong showing for the precious metals and mining, resources and industrial metals indices.
Gold moved back above $2,000 an ounce and the rand recovered to its best level in four weeks as the US dollar eased after investors welcomed the Federal Reserve’s latest statement which signalled at least three rate cuts in 2024. ..
