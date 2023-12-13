Business Day TV talks to Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investment
National Treasury’s austerity measures couldn’t have come at worse time for the education sector
The Commission says Victron enforced prices by allegedly threatening to lower the discount offered to distributors or pull the products from them
Putting South Africans at the centre will attract voters, Velenkosini Hlabisa tells national conference
Since 2019, Transnet has struggled to find a service provider that can supply spare parts for some of the trains bought during the controversial 1,064 locomotives deal
Sharp fuel price hikes in October are likely to have added further pressure many households’ disposable income
US president says Benjamin Netanyahu ‘must change’
Neither team can afford to slip up two weeks in a row
Buyers being enticed with unprecedented discounts and finance of up to 84 months, says TransUnion
Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investment joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET UPDATE
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investment
Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investment joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.