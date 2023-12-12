Oil rises ahead of interest rate decisions

Singapore — Oil prices ticked up on Tuesday as investors played cautious ahead of key interest rate decisions and inflation data releases, but concerns over supply surplus and slower demand growth kept a lid on gains.
Brent crude futures for February were up 26c, or 0.3%, to $76.29 a barrel at 3.42am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for January delivery gained also gained 26c, or 0.4%, at $71.58 a barrel.
“All attention will be on the US CPI data today to potentially set the tone for US policymakers at their upcoming meeting,” Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG, wrote in a note.
The US consumer price index (CPI) report is due on Tuesday, while the Federal open market committee’s two-day monetary policy meeting will end on Wednesday.
The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold rates steady on Wednesday, but the November Fed minutes showed that policymakers were still concerned that inflation could be stubborn, leaving the door open for additional tightening if needed.
“Further inflation progress will be on watch to validate the effectiveness of current restrictive policies in place and give more room for the Federal Reserve to consider rate cuts in 2024 if economic conditions worsen,” Yeap said.
Also providing a lift to oil prices, a cruise missile launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen struck a commercial chemical tanker, causing a fire and damage but no casualties, two US defence officials said on Monday.
The strike is one of the latest attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthis against ships in the Red Sea, escalating geopolitical tension in the region and heightening safety risks for tankers in vital shipping lanes.
Meanwhile, oil investors remain sceptical that total supply will drop after opil cartel Opec pledged to cut 2.2-million barrels a day for the first quarter of 2024, as output growth in non-Opec countries is expected to lead to excess supply next year.
The voluntary cut may not be long enough, analysts and traders said, as crude oil physical and futures prices show increasing signs of surplus ahead of their implementation.
“Growth at US shale oil operations continues to surprise on the upside, while gains across other non-Opec producers have been unexpectedly large,” ANZ Research analysts said.
Both WTI and Brent are in a contango market structure, when prompt contracts are less than later-dated contracts, for first several months of 2024. That indicates investors feel there is lower demand for crude or adequate supply for those months.
“The market should get a fresh take on fundamentals when Opec and the International Energy Agency release their monthly oil market reports this week. The oil market is also watching negotiations at COP28,” ANZ analysts said.
A coalition of more than 100 countries had been pushing for an agreement that would for the first time promise an eventual end to the oil age, but are up against opposition from Opec members.
Oil rises ahead of interest rate decisions
Singapore — Oil prices ticked up on Tuesday as investors played cautious ahead of key interest rate decisions and inflation data releases, but concerns over supply surplus and slower demand growth kept a lid on gains.
Brent crude futures for February were up 26c, or 0.3%, to $76.29 a barrel at 3.42am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for January delivery gained also gained 26c, or 0.4%, at $71.58 a barrel.
“All attention will be on the US CPI data today to potentially set the tone for US policymakers at their upcoming meeting,” Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG, wrote in a note.
The US consumer price index (CPI) report is due on Tuesday, while the Federal open market committee’s two-day monetary policy meeting will end on Wednesday.
The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold rates steady on Wednesday, but the November Fed minutes showed that policymakers were still concerned that inflation could be stubborn, leaving the door open for additional tightening if needed.
“Further inflation progress will be on watch to validate the effectiveness of current restrictive policies in place and give more room for the Federal Reserve to consider rate cuts in 2024 if economic conditions worsen,” Yeap said.
Also providing a lift to oil prices, a cruise missile launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen struck a commercial chemical tanker, causing a fire and damage but no casualties, two US defence officials said on Monday.
The strike is one of the latest attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthis against ships in the Red Sea, escalating geopolitical tension in the region and heightening safety risks for tankers in vital shipping lanes.
Meanwhile, oil investors remain sceptical that total supply will drop after opil cartel Opec pledged to cut 2.2-million barrels a day for the first quarter of 2024, as output growth in non-Opec countries is expected to lead to excess supply next year.
The voluntary cut may not be long enough, analysts and traders said, as crude oil physical and futures prices show increasing signs of surplus ahead of their implementation.
“Growth at US shale oil operations continues to surprise on the upside, while gains across other non-Opec producers have been unexpectedly large,” ANZ Research analysts said.
Both WTI and Brent are in a contango market structure, when prompt contracts are less than later-dated contracts, for first several months of 2024. That indicates investors feel there is lower demand for crude or adequate supply for those months.
“The market should get a fresh take on fundamentals when Opec and the International Energy Agency release their monthly oil market reports this week. The oil market is also watching negotiations at COP28,” ANZ analysts said.
A coalition of more than 100 countries had been pushing for an agreement that would for the first time promise an eventual end to the oil age, but are up against opposition from Opec members.
Reuters
Oil contract prices stable despite worry about oversupply
Oil keeps gaining as US boosts strategic reserve
New COP28 draft deal omits ‘phase out’ of fossil fuels
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Asian stocks little changed as investors await policy signals
Gold flat as traders look to US inflation data
WATCH: Stock Picks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.