JSE lifts before release of consumer inflation figure in US
Market participants expect policymakers to keep interest rates within the 5.25%-5.5% range, where they have been since July
12 December 2023 - 11:47
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, along with its global peers as investors awaited the US inflation report due later in the day, which will likely set the tone for the last Federal Reserve meeting for 2023 this week.
Analysts expect the November consumer price index (CPI) report to show that inflation continued slowing to 3.1% from 3.2% in October. On Wednesday, the producer inflation for November will follow, which is also expected to show that the rate of inflation is easing...
