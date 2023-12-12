Markets

Asian stocks little changed as investors await policy signals

12 December 2023 - 07:41
by Agency Staff
Picture: BLOOMBERG/KIYOSHI OTA
Picture: BLOOMBERG/KIYOSHI OTA

Shanghai — China stocks struggled for direction on Tuesday as cautious investors awaited clues from a top economic meeting, while Hong Kong shares tracked Asian markets higher.

The blue-chip CSI 300 index was flat at midday, hovering around nearly five-year lows, and the Shanghai composite index was also little changed.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.9%, and the Hang Seng China enterprises index advanced 1.4%.

Asian shares crept higher while the dollar eased as investors stayed cautious ahead of a US inflation report later in the day that will set the tone for the week filled with central bank meetings.

China’s leaders started a closed-door meeting on Monday to discuss economic targets and map out stimulus plans for 2024, four sources familiar with the matter said.

The annual Central Economic Work Conference, during which President Xi Jinping and other top officials chart the course for the world’s second-largest economy next year, is likely to end on Tuesday, the sources said.

Investors are closely watching for clues on next year’s policy and reform agenda as recent economic data showed the recovery is still sluggish.

In mainland markets, the CSI 300 real estate index jumped 4.7% as investors expect fresh policy suport, while banks added nearly 1%. Most other sectors were relatively steady.

Shares in Poly Developments and Holdings jumped 8% after the property developer said it plans to buy back co a-share worth 1.0-2.0-billion yuan within three months.

In Hong Kong, tech giants climbed 1.7%, and mainland developers listed in the city jumped 5%.

Reuters

Gold flat as traders look to US inflation data

Markets expect Federal Reserve to stay put on rates on Wednesday
Markets
6 hours ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth
Markets
17 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from SouthernCross Capital
Markets
17 hours ago
