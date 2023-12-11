Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth

11 December 2023 - 20:29
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Tackling your questions tonight are Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
WATCH: Stock picks
Markets
2.
Oil on track for seven-week decline
Markets
3.
Gold hits highest level since March 2022, above ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ekes out small gain as focus ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.