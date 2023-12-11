WATCH: Stock picks

The rand extends the previous session’s losses, testing the R19/$ level
The logistics crisis is taking a huge toll, weighing heavily on SA’s ability to trade and grow
Gazprombank Africa selected to help restart the refinery in Mossel Bay
The former ANC stalwart says the accusations he accepted bribes to join a new opposition outfit are insulting and libellous
Preference shares are allocated to a trust that will oversee the empowerment of communities at its Mponeng mine
The BER’s latest survey shows retailer business confidence rose to 47 points in the fourth quarter from 32 the in third quarter
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by GhostDraft CEO Wayne Toms
Draft suggests a range of options but many at the climate conference want the final deal to go much further
Proteas batter has World Cup on his mind as he pads up against India
The Sober Curious Movement allows people to question their relationship with alcohol, not necessarily abstain from it
Tackling your questions tonight are Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth.
Business Day TV talks to Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth
Tackling your questions tonight are Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth.
