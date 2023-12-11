Markets

WATCH: IPO market continues downward spiral in 2023

Business Day TV speaks to senior market strategist at Oanda, Craig Erlam

11 December 2023
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Listing sentiment has soured as equity markets continued to experience volatility this year. But things could change, as traders expect central banks to start cutting rates in 2024. Business Day TV caught up with senior market strategist at Oanda, Craig Erlam, and he shared his take on whether the initial public offering (IPO) market is set to take off.

