Listing sentiment has soured as equity markets continued to experience volatility this year. But things could change, as traders expect central banks to start cutting rates in 2024. Business Day TV caught up with senior market strategist at Oanda, Craig Erlam, and he shared his take on whether the initial public offering (IPO) market is set to take off.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: IPO market continues downward spiral in 2023
Business Day TV speaks to senior market strategist at Oanda, Craig Erlam
