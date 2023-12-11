MARKET WRAP: JSE ekes out small gain as focus turns to central banks, inflation data
The rand extends the previous session’s losses, testing the R19/$ level
11 December 2023 - 18:41
The JSE closed slightly stronger on Monday, with global markets mixed as investors look ahead to meetings of the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England this week.
The Federal Open Market Committee will conclude its two-day meeting on Wednesday, and market participants expect policymakers to keep interest rates within the 5.25%-5.5% range, where they have been since July...
