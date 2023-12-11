Markets

JSE slips, with focus on the US Fed meeting this week

The US central bank policymakers are expected to keep interest rates within the 5.25%-5.5% range

11 December 2023 - 11:29
by Lindiwe Tsobo
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG

The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, with global markets mixed as investors looked ahead to the last US Federal Reserve meeting for 2023 this week.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will conclude its two-day meeting on Wednesday, where market participants expect the central bank policymakers to maintain interest rates within the 5.25%-5.5% range, where they have been since July.

Investors are also looking for any signals on when central bankers will begin to cut interest rates. According to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, markets are pricing in a 45% likelihood that the Fed will lower rates by 25 basis points in March.

Meanwhile, data on Friday showed the world’s biggest economy added more jobs than expected in November, while the unemployment rate eased. 

November’s number got a boost from tens of thousands of vehicle workers and actors returning to work from strikes, but the upside surprise shows there’s still strength in the US labour market, reported Bloomberg. 

“Friday’s stronger-than-expected US labour market data saw the dollar strengthen and markets lower their expectation of early rate cuts by the Fed,” said Citadel Global director Bianca Botes. “The markets now turn their focus to the Fed’s final interest rate decision on Wednesday.”

At 10.30am, the JSE all share had lost 0.75% to 73,240.85 points and the top 40 was down 0.69%. Banks had added 0.3% and financials 0.23%. Industrial metals had lost 4.09%, resources 2.84%, precious metals 1.2%, retailers 1.41%, SA listed property 0.63% and food producers 0.59%. 

In Europe, France’s CAC 40 had gained 0.11%, while Germany’s DAX was little changed. 

Earlier in Asia, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.74% and Japan’s Nikkei 1.5%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.87%.

At 10.40am, the rand had weakened 0.63% to R19.0747/$, 0.61% to R20.5272/€ and 0.81% to R23.9466/£. The euro was little changed at $1.0761.

Gold lost 0.46% to $1,995.36/oz, while platinum gained 0.44% to $921.10/oz. Brent crude was 0.21% firmer at $76 a barrel.

tsobol@businesslive.co.za

Oil keeps gaining as US boosts strategic reserve

The recent price weakness drew demand from the country, which has sought up to 3-million barrels of crude for delivery in March 2024
Markets
10 hours ago

Asian stocks slide before test for rate cut hopes in week of central bank meetings

An upbeat payrolls report has already caused investors to scale back expectations for a March cut by the Federal Reserve
Markets
10 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
WATCH: Stock picks
Markets
2.
Oil on track for seven-week decline
Markets
3.
Gold hits highest level since March 2022, above ...
Markets
4.
European stocks set for sixth consecutive week of ...
Markets
5.
Gold on track for weekly drop as US jobs data ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold keeps sliding before central bank meetings and US data release

Markets

Asian stocks slide before test for rate cut hopes in week of central bank ...

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.