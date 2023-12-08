JSE slips before release of key US jobs data
Any negative surprises will support the market’s view that the Fed will need to cut rates fairly early in 2024
08 December 2023 - 10:45
The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, with global peers mixed as investors awaited US nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data due later on Friday.
Investors have been focused on US labour market data for insights on the path of interest rates. Data this week has pointed to a cooling labour market, which supports investors’ hopes that the Fed has stopped raising rates and might start cutting them in early 2024. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.