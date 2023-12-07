Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig and Simon Brown from JustOne Lap

07 December 2023 - 20:20
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Tackling your questions tonight are Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig and Simon Brown from JustOne Lap.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand boosted by signs of ...
Markets
2.
Oil claws back some ground after falling to ...
Markets
3.
European shares flat, China’s property woes weigh ...
Markets
4.
JSE slips as markets await more US employment data
Markets
5.
Turkey’s lira slips to record low after earthquake
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.