Bitcoin is trading above the $43,000 mark, which is its highest since July 2022. Investors attribute this rise to the possibility that the US may soon approve its first spot bitcoin exchange traded funds (ETFs), which will open the market to a wider investor base. Business Day TV spoke to Luno’s business development manager, Tarris Arnold, for more insight.
CRYPTO CHAT
WATCH: Bitcoin trades at highest level in more than a year
Business Day TV talks to Luno's business development manager, Tarris Arnold
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.