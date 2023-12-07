MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker, with focus on US jobs market data
All share index retreats 0.81% and rand remains under pressure as it flirts with R19/$
07 December 2023 - 18:51
0
The JSE closed weaker on Thursday along with global peers as investors focused on US labour market data for insights on the path of interest rates.
The latest weekly jobless claims data showed 220,000 claims were filed in the week ending December 2. The number is in line with what economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected and is up just 2,000 from the previous week, largely reflecting limited increases in layoffs, reported Bloomberg...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.