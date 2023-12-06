Business Day TV speaks to Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers
Series of bills highlights why South Africans need to be vigilant against the steady encroachment on free speech
Authorisation for floating gas-to-power plant in Richards Bay was appealed by environmental lobby groups
Umngeni mayor Chris Pappas says Nhlalayenza Ndlovu told him last week of threat, and he believes the hit was ordered by someone involved in local politics
Sjoerd Douwenga took over from former CEO Riaz Haffejee in April 2023
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Founder of the eponymous furniture retailer, which he founded with £106 in savings in 1950 was the epitome of a true gentleman, with manners from a bygone era
Collapse of truce sparks renewed battles as Israeli forces target southern city of Khan Younis
Romero’s return is a boost for Spurs, but he is warned about poor discipline that has seen him sent off four times.
Here's what was launched and enhanced during the past year, and each model's pros and cons
Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers
Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.