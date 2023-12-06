JSE firms after weaker US jobs report
This is the strongest sign yet that higher interest rates are dampening demand for US workers
06 December 2023 - 10:57
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, with global markets mixed as investors digested US jobs data coming in weaker than expected.
The US labour department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (Jolts) report showed the country’s job openings fell below market estimates and were at their lowest level since March 2021. ..
