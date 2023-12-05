US 10-year yields extend fall amid growth concern
Data this week will be watched for clues on strength of the US economy
05 December 2023 - 19:04
Yields fell on Tuesday and benchmark 10-year note yields reached three-month lows as investors priced for the possibility that the economy will weaken at a faster rate and lead the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates as soon as March.
Weakening data and dovish comments from some Fed officials have sent yields tumbling, with 10-year yields dropping from 16-year highs reached in October. Yields extended their drop on Tuesday after a report showed that job openings fell sharply in October...
