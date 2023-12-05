MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand slip as SA GDP shrinks
Investors turn their focus to US employment data for November on Friday
05 December 2023 - 18:49
The JSE closed weaker on Tuesday while the rand extended the previous session’s losses after official data showed SA’s economy shrank in the third quarter.
GDP contracted 0.2% in the three months to end-September, pulling back from two straight quarters of expansion, Stats SA reported on Tuesday. Second-quarter GDP growth was revised down to 0.5% from 0.6%...
