JSE firms as focus narrows on US jobs report due on Friday
Meanwhile, gold prices surged to a record high of more than $2,100/oz in early trade
04 December 2023 - 12:06
The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, with global peers mixed as investors digested comments by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.
Powell said on Friday that it was premature for market participants to anticipate easing in monetary policy, adding that the federal open market committee (FOMC) planned on “keeping policy restrictive” until policymakers were convinced that inflation was heading solidly back to 2%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.