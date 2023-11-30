JSE holds firm before release of US Fed’s inflation data
Wednesday’s third-quarter GDP number in the US saw little reaction by the markets
30 November 2023 - 11:02
The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning along with global peers, as investors digested data that showed the US economy remained resilient, and looked ahead to the US Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation data reading due later.
US GDP for the third quarter grew at a stronger-than-expected pace, accelerating at a 5.2% annualised pace...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.