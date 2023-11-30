Gold stays close to almost seven-month peak

Bengaluru — Gold prices consolidated in a tight range on Thursday, hovering close to an almost seven-month high, as investors awaited a key inflation print to gauge whether interest rate cuts in the US would come sooner than previously expected.
Spot gold was flat at $2,044.79/oz by 3.51am GMT, after hitting its highest since May 5 on Wednesday, and was poised for its second consecutive monthly gain. Bullion was trading in a range of about $4 on Thursday.
US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.2% to $2,045.30/oz.
“Prices seem to be taking a slight breather in today’s session, with some wait-and-see” ahead of the US personal consumption expenditure data — the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — at 1.30pm GMT, IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.
“Despite the US third-quarter GDP posing an upside surprise overnight, the data failed to sway market rate-cut bets, as sentiments continue to take its cue from more recent Fed [officials’] comments.”
Federal Reserve officials this week flagged the possibility of a rate cut in the upcoming months and expected growth to slow and inflation to continue to ease, dragging yields on 10-year treasury notes to a two-and-a-half-month low of 4.2210%.
Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing bullion.
Traders have now advanced their bets for a rate cut by the US central bank from an 80% chance in May to a one-in-two chance in March, CME’s FedWatch Tool shows.
Making gold less expensive for other currency holders, the dollar index drifted near three-month lows, and was set to log its worst monthly performance in a year in November.
Investor focus will also be on comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell, who is due to speak on Friday.
Spot silver fell 0.1% to $24.98/oz. Platinum was up 0.2% to $933.52. Palladium was steady at $1,027.45/oz.
