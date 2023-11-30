Markets

Gold stays close to almost seven-month peak

Investors are waiting for crucial US CPI data to gauge whether Fed will cut rates sooner than expected

30 November 2023 - 08:06
by Harshit Verma
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Gold jewellery. Picture: UNSPLASH/VAIBHAV NAGARE
Gold jewellery. Picture: UNSPLASH/VAIBHAV NAGARE

Bengaluru — Gold prices consolidated in a tight range on Thursday, hovering close to an almost seven-month high, as investors awaited a key inflation print to gauge whether interest rate cuts in the US would come sooner than previously expected.

Spot gold was flat at $2,044.79/oz by 3.51am GMT, after hitting its highest since May 5 on Wednesday, and was poised for its second consecutive monthly gain. Bullion was trading in a range of about $4 on Thursday.

US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.2% to $2,045.30/oz.

“Prices seem to be taking a slight breather in today’s session, with some wait-and-see” ahead of the US personal consumption expenditure data — the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — at 1.30pm GMT, IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.

“Despite the US third-quarter GDP posing an upside surprise overnight, the data failed to sway market rate-cut bets, as sentiments continue to take its cue from more recent Fed [officials’] comments.”

Federal Reserve officials this week flagged the possibility of a rate cut in the upcoming months and expected growth to slow and inflation to continue to ease, dragging yields on 10-year treasury notes to a two-and-a-half-month low of 4.2210%.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing bullion.

Traders have now advanced their bets for a rate cut by the US central bank from an 80% chance in May to a one-in-two chance in March, CME’s FedWatch Tool shows.

Making gold less expensive for other currency holders, the dollar index drifted near three-month lows, and was set to log its worst monthly performance in a year in November.

Investor focus will also be on comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell, who is due to speak on Friday.

Spot silver fell 0.1% to $24.98/oz. Platinum was up 0.2% to $933.52. Palladium was steady at $1,027.45/oz.

Reuters

Asian on track for best month since January

Equities set to bumper month, despite markets’ listless opening after mixed messages from the Fed
Markets
2 hours ago

Dovish Fed comments spur bonds and keep the dollar under pressure

Global equities mixed while major currencies revel in the greenback’s weakness as consensus mounts that US rates have peaked
Markets
19 hours ago

Black Sea storm and lower US stocks push oil prices up

Both benchmarks gained about 2% on Tuesday as the market anticipated Opec+ would deepen supply cuts
Markets
19 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Oil prices fall ahead of Opec meeting
Markets
2.
Oil rises as more output cuts look likely
Markets
3.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
4.
Asian shares tumble after US revs up rates
Markets
5.
Oil steady as traders await Opec+ decision
Markets

Related Articles

Asian on track for best month since January

Markets

Dovish Fed comments spur bonds and keep the dollar under pressure

Markets

Black Sea storm and lower US stocks push oil prices up

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.