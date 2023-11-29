JSE keeps steady as US Fed official delivers dovish comments
Markets are awaiting Thursday’s core personal consumption expenditures price index in the US
29 November 2023 - 11:24
The JSE was little changed on Wednesday morning, with global peers mixed as dovish comments from a Federal Reserve official raised hope that the central bank may not need to raise interest rates further.
Fed governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday he was “increasingly confident that policy is currently well positioned to slow the economy and get inflation back to 2%”...
