London — Oil prices rose on Tuesday with the Brent benchmark rising above $80 a barrel, supported by expectations that the Opec+ producer group may deepen and extend output cuts due to concern about softer global demand.
Opec+, which combines oil cartel Opec and allies including Russia, will hold an online ministerial meeting on Thursday to discuss production targets for 2024.
Brent crude futures were up 72c, or 0.9%, at $80.70 a barrel at 9.21am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 69c, or 0.9%, at $75.55.
“Barring any negative surprise, the recent drop in prices will probably be viewed as a buying opportunity, especially if further cuts are agreed,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM, referring to the Opec+ meeting.
Last week, the market tumbled when Opec+ postponed a ministerial meeting to iron out differences in production targets for African producers, to November 30.
The group has since moved towards a compromise, four Opec+ sources told Reuters on Friday, potentially helping the group's de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, find consensus on the need to deepen output cuts.
“Saudi Arabia may be comforted that US petrol prices have fallen for 60 straight days. This may soften the US opposition to any move to tighten oil markets and support prices,” ANZ Research said in a note on Tuesday.
Oil also found support from a weak dollar — which makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies and tends to reflect greater risk appetite among investors — and from expectations US crude inventories declined last week.
Four analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that the latest round of weekly US supply reports will show crude inventories fell by about 2-million barrels.
The first of this week’s two reports is out at 9.30pm GMT from the American Petroleum Institute industry group.
Oil breaches $80 a barrel on expectation Opec will cut output
The market fell last week when Opec+ postponed a ministerial meeting to iron out differences in production targets for African producers
London — Oil prices rose on Tuesday with the Brent benchmark rising above $80 a barrel, supported by expectations that the Opec+ producer group may deepen and extend output cuts due to concern about softer global demand.
Opec+, which combines oil cartel Opec and allies including Russia, will hold an online ministerial meeting on Thursday to discuss production targets for 2024.
Brent crude futures were up 72c, or 0.9%, at $80.70 a barrel at 9.21am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 69c, or 0.9%, at $75.55.
“Barring any negative surprise, the recent drop in prices will probably be viewed as a buying opportunity, especially if further cuts are agreed,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM, referring to the Opec+ meeting.
Last week, the market tumbled when Opec+ postponed a ministerial meeting to iron out differences in production targets for African producers, to November 30.
The group has since moved towards a compromise, four Opec+ sources told Reuters on Friday, potentially helping the group's de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, find consensus on the need to deepen output cuts.
“Saudi Arabia may be comforted that US petrol prices have fallen for 60 straight days. This may soften the US opposition to any move to tighten oil markets and support prices,” ANZ Research said in a note on Tuesday.
Oil also found support from a weak dollar — which makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies and tends to reflect greater risk appetite among investors — and from expectations US crude inventories declined last week.
Four analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that the latest round of weekly US supply reports will show crude inventories fell by about 2-million barrels.
The first of this week’s two reports is out at 9.30pm GMT from the American Petroleum Institute industry group.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.