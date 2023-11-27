Markets

Oil slides before Opec+ meeting over supply curbs

Prices tumbled last week after a postponement of a ministerial meeting to iron out differences on production targets for African producers

27 November 2023 - 07:33
by Florence Tan
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Singapore — Oil prices slipped on Monday, with Brent falling towards $80 a barrel, as investors awaited the Opec+ meeting later this week for an agreement to curb supplies into 2024.

Brent crude futures fell 37c, or 0.5%, to $80.21 a barrel by 2.31am GMT (4.31am), while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $75.18 a barrel, down 36c, or 0.5%.

Both contracts rose slightly last week, their first weekly gain in five, underpinned by expectations that Saudi Arabia and Russia could roll over voluntary supply cuts into early 2024 and Opec+ might discuss plans to reduce further.

Prices tumbled in the middle of last week after Opec and their allies, including Russia, known as Opec+, postponed a ministerial meeting to November 30 to iron out differences on production targets for African producers.

Since then, the group has moved closer to a compromise, four Opec+ sources said on Friday.

ING analysts said market sentiment remains negative given the dispute within Opec+ over production quotas, though they expect Saudi Arabia to roll over its additional voluntary cut of 1-million barrels per day into next year.

“Clearly, if we do not see this, it would put further downward pressure on the market, given the surplus over [the first quarter of 2024],” ING analysts said in a note.

Before the Opec+ meeting, estimated exports by Opec countries have declined to 1.3-million barrels per day below levels in April, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note, in line with the group’s supply targets.

“We still expect an extension of the unilateral Saudi and Russia cuts through at least [the first quarter of 2024], and unchanged group cuts, though a deeper group insurance cut is likely to be on the table,” the bank added.

However, the United Arab Emirates is set to ramp up exports of flagship Murban crude early next year as a new Opec+ mandate kicks in and barrels are diverted to the international market due to refinery maintenance, according to traders and Reuters data.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said it expects a slight surplus in global oil markets in 2024 even if the Opec+ nations extend their cuts into next year.

Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said: “With the IEA forecasting that global oil demand will only grow 0.9-million bpd next year, down from 2.4-million bpd growth in 2023, Opec+ will have to show significant supply discipline, or at least jawbone such ability, to alleviate market worries of a deep surplus in oil markets next year.”

Oil prices have also stabilised after geopolitical tensions dialled down in the Middle East after a ceasefire in Gaza and an exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Reuters

Gold scales six-month peak on sliding dollar and bets over Fed pause

US data due this week on growth and inflation will make or break a case for whether the bullion remains above $2,000, analyst says
Markets
8 hours ago

Asian stocks and oil dip as gold jumps before US inflation data

The approach of month end could also cause some caution, given the hefty gains investors are sitting on
Markets
8 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Oil prices fall ahead of Opec meeting
Markets
2.
Global stocks little changed ahead of US, ...
Markets
3.
JSE muted, with focus on US Fed’s preferred ...
Markets
4.
Oil slides before Opec+ meeting over supply curbs
Markets
5.
Gold scales six-month peak on sliding dollar and ...
Markets

Related Articles

Brent oil largely unmoved awaiting Opec+ meeting

Markets

Brent falls after Opec+ delays oil output decision

Markets

Oil slips after delayed Opec+ meeting sows uncertainty

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.