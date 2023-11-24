MARKET WRAP: JSE ends thin trading week on a firm note
The Thanksgiving holiday in the US made for thin liquidity
24 November 2023 - 18:42
The JSE closed firmer on Friday in line with global markets characterised by thin liquidity, with some US players absent as they take an extended Thanksgiving holiday.
For the week, the local bourse is up 2.42%, lifted by gains in retailers, food producers and banks. ..
