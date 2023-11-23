Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore

23 November 2023 - 13:32
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
2.
Oil extends losses after Opec+ postpones meeting
Markets
3.
JSE lifts in thin global trade due to US ...
Markets
4.
Oil slips after delayed Opec+ meeting sows ...
Markets
5.
Gold takes heart from softer dollar
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.