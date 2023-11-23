Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Carbon capture and underground storage is a viable technology to cut emissions in some cases, but is far from the silver bullet it’s often made out to be
Three suspects have already been arrested in connection with the 2020 theft
The EFF group found guilty of gross disorderly conduct and effectively banned from next year’s state of the nation address
Revenue has fallen for various reasons, but the biggest culprit is the problems with a new software implementation in KwaZulu-Natal
Crime reduces competitiveness as businesses are forced to divert spending towards security
The artificial intelligence market is projected to reach nearly $420bn by the end of 2025
The former cricket star has been embroiled in political and legal battles since he was ousted as prime minister in a vote on no confidence in 2022
The Bok centre backs the Durban team to click with the style of new coach John Plumtree
Mark Smyth looks at two electrifying toys for those in search of fresh adventures on weekends
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.
