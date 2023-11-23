JSE lifts in thin global trade due to US Thanksgiving holiday
Focus in SA is on the monetary policy committee interest-rate announcement on Thursday
23 November 2023 - 11:16
The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, along with its global peers, with trade expected to be thin as the US observes its Thanksgiving holiday.
Locally, investors are watching the SA Reserve Bank as the monetary policy committee (MPC) is set to announce the last interest-rate decision for the year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.