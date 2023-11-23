Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Thursday, hovering close to a key $2,000/oz level, as an overall weaker dollar and lower treasury yields buoyed demand for bullion.
Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,997.39/oz, at 3.54am GMT, after hitting a three-week high of $2,007.29 on Tuesday.
US gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,998.60.
“The anticipation of this effective pivot towards interest rate hike cycle peak is translating to ongoing softness in the US dollar and the longer-dated US yield which will support gold prices, at least in the short term,” said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific at Oanda.
The dollar was down 0.1% against its rivals after gains in the last two sessions, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.
The benchmark US 10-year treasury yields fell to a two-month low on Wednesday.
US consumers’ inflation expectations rose for a second consecutive month in November despite growing signs that price increases are in fact slowing, a survey released Wednesday showed.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, but that likely does not change the view that the labour market is slowing amid higher interest rates.
Traders widely expect the US Federal Reserve to leave rates unchanged in December, but dialled back the expectation of rate cuts in 2024 after jobless claims data, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.
Fed officials agreed at their last policy meeting that they would proceed “carefully” and only raise interest rates if progress in controlling inflation faltered, the minutes of the October 31-November 1 gathering showed on Tuesday.
Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding gold.
Spot silver rose 0.5% to $23.73/oz, while platinum rose 0.5% to $926.50 and palladium was 0.2% higher at $1,059.95.
Gold takes heart from softer dollar
Metal hovers near key $2,000 level as weaker dollar and lower treasury yields support demand for bullion
Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Thursday, hovering close to a key $2,000/oz level, as an overall weaker dollar and lower treasury yields buoyed demand for bullion.
Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,997.39/oz, at 3.54am GMT, after hitting a three-week high of $2,007.29 on Tuesday.
US gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,998.60.
“The anticipation of this effective pivot towards interest rate hike cycle peak is translating to ongoing softness in the US dollar and the longer-dated US yield which will support gold prices, at least in the short term,” said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific at Oanda.
The dollar was down 0.1% against its rivals after gains in the last two sessions, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.
The benchmark US 10-year treasury yields fell to a two-month low on Wednesday.
US consumers’ inflation expectations rose for a second consecutive month in November despite growing signs that price increases are in fact slowing, a survey released Wednesday showed.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, but that likely does not change the view that the labour market is slowing amid higher interest rates.
Traders widely expect the US Federal Reserve to leave rates unchanged in December, but dialled back the expectation of rate cuts in 2024 after jobless claims data, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.
Fed officials agreed at their last policy meeting that they would proceed “carefully” and only raise interest rates if progress in controlling inflation faltered, the minutes of the October 31-November 1 gathering showed on Tuesday.
Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding gold.
Spot silver rose 0.5% to $23.73/oz, while platinum rose 0.5% to $926.50 and palladium was 0.2% higher at $1,059.95.
Reuters
Oil prices fall as Opec+ delays meeting
Global equities at three-month highs
Oil prices mark time ahead of Sunday’s Opec+ meeting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer, rand weakens ahead of rate decision
WATCH: Market Report
JSE lifts, as markets digest US Fed minutes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.