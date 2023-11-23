Markets

Gold takes heart from softer dollar

Metal hovers near key $2,000 level as weaker dollar and lower treasury yields support demand for bullion

23 November 2023 - 07:33
by Brijesh Patel
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Gold jewellery. Picture: UNSPLASH/VAIBHAV NAGARE
Gold jewellery. Picture: UNSPLASH/VAIBHAV NAGARE

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Thursday, hovering close to a key $2,000/oz level, as an overall weaker dollar and lower treasury yields buoyed demand for bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,997.39/oz, at 3.54am GMT, after hitting a three-week high of $2,007.29 on Tuesday.

US gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,998.60.

“The anticipation of this effective pivot towards interest rate hike cycle peak is translating to ongoing softness in the US dollar and the longer-dated US yield which will support gold prices, at least in the short term,” said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific at Oanda.

The dollar was down 0.1% against its rivals after gains in the last two sessions, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

The benchmark US 10-year treasury yields fell to a two-month low on Wednesday.

US consumers’ inflation expectations rose for a second consecutive month in November despite growing signs that price increases are in fact slowing, a survey released Wednesday showed.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, but that likely does not change the view that the labour market is slowing amid higher interest rates.

Traders widely expect the US Federal Reserve to leave rates unchanged in December, but dialled back the expectation of rate cuts in 2024 after jobless claims data, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Fed officials agreed at their last policy meeting that they would proceed “carefully” and only raise interest rates if progress in controlling inflation faltered, the minutes of the October 31-November 1 gathering showed on Tuesday.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Spot silver rose 0.5% to $23.73/oz, while platinum rose 0.5% to $926.50 and palladium was 0.2% higher at $1,059.95.

Reuters

Oil prices fall as Opec+ delays meeting

The surprise postponement to November 30 drove prices sharply lower in early trading before recovering slightly
Markets
9 hours ago

Global equities at three-month highs

Market is consolidating and ‘big moves’ are unlikely ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday, says City Index
Markets
18 hours ago

Oil prices mark time ahead of Sunday’s Opec+ meeting

Trading subdued as US prepares for Thanksgiving holiday, while possibility of further supply cuts weighs on sentiment
Markets
20 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Oil slips after delayed Opec+ meeting sows ...
Markets
2.
Gold takes heart from softer dollar
Markets
3.
Asian shares hardly changed amid hope that rates ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer, rand weakens ahead of ...
Markets
5.
Oil prices fall as Opec+ delays meeting
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer, rand weakens ahead of rate decision

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

JSE lifts, as markets digest US Fed minutes

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.