MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer, rand weakens ahead of rate decision
The MPC is expected to keep interest rate on hold despite higher-than-expected inflation print for October
22 November 2023 - 19:15
The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday and the rand was weaker as investors looked ahead to the SA Reserve Bank’s interest rate decision on Thursday.
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.9% year on year in October, coming in higher than Bloomberg’s median estimate of 5.6%. October’s reading was the highest since May, while it rose 5.4% on an annual basis in September...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.