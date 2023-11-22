JSE lifts, as markets digest US Fed minutes
The minutes have not given any indication about when bankers will start easing rates
22 November 2023 - 11:17
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, with global peers mixed as investors digested minutes from the recent US Federal Reserve policy meeting.
Minutes from the Fed’s October 31-November 1 policy meeting, where policymakers kept the benchmark rate at 5.25%-5.50%, showed Fed members were still worried that inflation may persist or even move higher...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.