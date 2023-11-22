Markets

Gold falls below $2,000 level as dollar finds favour

The expectation that the Fed has reached the end of its tightening cycle puts a floor under bullion

22 November 2023 - 07:13
by Brijesh Patel
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: UNSPLASH/MAYANK GEHLOT
Picture: UNSPLASH/MAYANK GEHLOT

Bengaluru — Gold eased below the key $2,000 level on Wednesday, as the dollar stabilised from its recent drop, though the expectation that the US Federal Reserve has reached the end of its tightening cycle put a floor under bullion prices.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,996.33/oz, at 3.35am GMT. Bullion scaled a three-week high of $2,007.29 in the previous session.

US gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,998.10.

“Softer yields and the dollar have been a clear benefit for gold prices, all thanks to softer US economic data that has brought forward the case for the Fed’s first cut in 2024,” City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson said.

However, “the move lower in the US dollar looks overextended.... And with an effective four-day weekend looming in the US, gold currently lacks the legs to commit fully above $2,000.”

The dollar held steady against its rivals after dropping to a more than two-and-a-half-month low in the last session, while benchmark US 10-year treasury yields languished near two-month lows.

A weaker dollar makes gold less expensive for other currency holders.

Fed officials agreed at their last policy meeting that they would proceed “carefully” and only raise interest rates if progress in controlling inflation faltered, the minutes of the October 31-November 1 gathering showed.

Data on Tuesday showed US existing home sales dropped to the lowest level in more than 13 years in October.

Markets are currently pricing in a nearly 60% chance of a rate cut of at least 25 basis points by May, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool. Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Swiss gold exports in October rose to their highest level since May as deliveries to India surged to meet demand during the country’s festive season, customs data showed.

Spot silver rose 0.1% to $23.75/oz, while platinum was steady at $933.98. Palladium slipped 1.2% to $1,065.24.

Reuters

MARKET WRAP: JSE muted with focus on Fed minutes and MPC

Focus is on the likelihood of a US rate cut in March, while the Reserve Bank is generally forecast to keep its benchmark unchanged
Markets
16 hours ago

JSE muted while awaiting release of US Fed minutes

Fed funds futures pricing data suggests a nearly 100% probability that the FOMC will keep rates steady
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Markets
15 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Oil prices mark time ahead of Sunday’s Opec+ ...
Markets
2.
JSE lifts, as markets digest US Fed minutes
Markets
3.
Oil steady as traders await word on Opec+ cuts
Markets
4.
Gold falls below $2,000 level as dollar finds ...
Markets
5.
Asian shares lose ground as hope of end to US ...
Markets

Related Articles

Asian shares lose ground as hope of end to US rate hikes fades

Markets

Oil prices retreat as critical Opec+ meeting looms large

Markets

European shares at five-week high

Markets

Softer dollar supports gold as traders await Fed focus turns to Fed minutes

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.