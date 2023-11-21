Business Day TV spoke to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
The sacking of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman indicates monetary implications for innovation will always need to be considered a priority to ensure the sustainability of any project
Powers and privileges committee considers EFF group’s conduct after it stormed on stage during Ramaphosa's address to the nation
Party believes its manifesto can offer South Africans ‘something to hold on to’
Proceeds will finance the acquisition of US-based metals recycler Reldan and provide working capital
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The bill introducing sweeping reforms to SA’s healthcare system takes a step closer to final approval
The world’s largest crypto exchange agrees to pay more than $4bn in fines and penalties
A dishevelled performance leads to a 2-0 defeat at Stade Huye in Butare
Sixth-generation model refines its offering of practicality for both on- and off-road conditions
Tackling your questions tonight is Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV spoke to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Tackling your questions tonight is Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market report
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.