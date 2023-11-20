Consumer inflation data and the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee will be the focus this week
Pronouncements by the UK government have long indicated that it will not be deterred in its quest to deport asylum seekers.
A register for all persons granted citizenship by naturalisation to be tabled in parliament every year is being proposed
Naledi Pandor says ahead of vote closure of Israel’s embassy in SA is unlikely and counterproductive
Poultry group reports its first annual loss in its 23-year history
Ratings agency expects growth to remain muted while public debt grows faster than it expected
Voters throw the dice on an outsider with radical views to fix an economy battered by triple-digit inflation, a looming recession and rising poverty
Australia barely made it past the target set by SA in the semifinals of the World Cup
No matter if ‘Nkosi Sikelele iAfrika’ was based on a Welsh hymn, it remains an anthem to dissidence
Tackling your questions tonight are Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group.
Or listen to full audio
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
