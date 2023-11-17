MARKET WRAP: JSE ends week on a firm note on hopes of end to rate hikes
The JSE all share index rose 3.54% for the week
17 November 2023 - 18:23
The JSE closed marginally firmer on Friday, ending the week strongly amid growing consensus that the US Federal Reserve may be done with rate hikes.
Softer-than-expected consumer and producer inflation data this week has indicated that the US central bank’s aggressive tightening is finally working, and the idea that the Fed could even cut rates next year has gained momentum...
