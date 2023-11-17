Markets

ECB hawks push back on early rate cut bets

Investors now price 100 basis points of rate cuts for next year with the first one coming possibly as soon as April

17 November 2023 - 17:36
by Balazs Koranyi and Francois Murphy
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
European Union flags fly in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany. Investors now price 100 basis points of rate cuts for next year with the first one coming possibly as soon as April. Picture: RALPH ORLOWSKI/REUTERS
European Union flags fly in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany. Investors now price 100 basis points of rate cuts for next year with the first one coming possibly as soon as April. Picture: RALPH ORLOWSKI/REUTERS

Frankfurt/Vienna — The European Central Bank should avoid cutting interest rates too early as inflation remains high and the hit to growth is still relatively benign, key conservatives argued on Friday, just as markets continued to bring forward their rate cut bets.

Investors now price 100 basis points of rate cuts for next year with the first one coming possibly as soon as April, a big shift compared with late October, when the first cut was projected only in July.

“It would be unwise to start cutting interest rates too soon,” Bundesbank president Joachim Nagel said in a speech. “We must not loosen policy until we are absolutely certain of returning to price stability on a lasting basis.”

Austria’s Robert Holzmann was even more explicit, arguing that the second quarter was simply too soon for a rate cut.

“We are trying to communicate (to the markets): please do not believe that this is the end of the story (on whether rate hikes are finished),” Holzmann told reporters at a briefing.

Asked if he ruled out an interest-rate cut in the second quarter of next year, he said: “That would be a bit early.”

The ECB held rates unchanged in October, snapping a streak to ten straight rate hikes, fuelling market bets that its record-breaking tightening streak is now over and the next move is a cut.

Poor economic growth readings in the past several weeks only reinforced these bets as the bloc is now increasingly likely to be in a mild and probably short recession.

But Belgian central bank chief Pierre Wunsch argued that high inflation has persisted for so long, that there was a high risk of erring in not being persistent enough.

“We have had inflation above our target for a while so the risks are becoming sort of asymmetric in terms of policy mistake,” Wunsch told a conference. “So, I think what we want... to be comfortable that we are going to 2% before we start cutting.”

Wunsch said this could mean the ECB is then too late cutting rates but this is not a “big issue” because the bank can correct its course quickly and the social cost is not excessive since the labour market remains tight and employment is high.

Instead of easing policy, the ECB should tighten further, Wunsch argued, by ending early its bond purchases in the €1.7-trillion Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme.

Reinvestments in the scheme are due to run until the end of 2024 but Wunsch said he is pleading with colleagues to revisit this date because bond buys going for that long were unnecessary.

Responding to critics that the ECB has already overtightened, Nagel said there was no evidence for this.

“Dampening aggregate demand does not necessarily mean inducing a recession,” Nagel said. “I am optimistic that we can avoid a hard landing of the economy.”

Reuters

Reserve Bank could hold rates next week and start cutting in July: Bank of America

Investment bank says apparent end of the Federal Reserve’s current tigthening cycle bodes well for local rates
Companies
1 day ago

MIKE DOLAN: Not all doom and gloom amid geopolitical tensions

Myriad crises considered a constant to be navigated rather than a reason to go to ground
Opinion
9 hours ago

Slowing US inflation boosts bets Fed is done with rate hikes

Annual rise in consumer price index cools more than expected
World
2 days ago

Hawkish Fed puts global stocks under pressure

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has dashed expectations of a peak in interest rates
Markets
1 week ago

Markets enjoy bet that interest-rate hikes are ‘yesterday’s story’

Borrowing costs are near their lowest in months
Markets
1 week ago

Fed is ‘not confident’ policy is tight enough, says Jerome Powell

Fight to restore price stability ‘has a long way to go’, says Fed chair
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends week on a firm note on ...
Markets
2.
ECB hawks push back on early rate cut bets
Markets
3.
WATCH: Market report
Markets
4.
Oil improves slightly after big drop earlier in ...
Markets
5.
Global stocks hold near two-month highs
Markets

Related Articles

BRIAN KANTOR: Who do we have to thank? The US Fed?

Opinion / Columnists

BRIAN KANTOR: Recessions are viewed through the back window

Opinion / Columnists

BRIAN KANTOR: Yes, we have a fiscal problem — and growth is the solution

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.