MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as investors see an end to US rate hikes
Notion that the Federal Reserve could even start to loosen monetary policy next year is gaining traction
16 November 2023 - 19:27
The JSE closed weaker on Thursday, snapping three days of gains, as investors pored over a swathe of data from the US amid a growing consensus that the Federal Reserve may be done with rate hikes.
The US Labor Department reported on Thursday that weekly jobless claims for the week ended November 11 increased more than expected. That and softer-than-expected consumer and producer inflation data indicate the US central bank’s aggressive policy tightening is finally working, and the idea that the Fed could even cut rates next year is gaining momentum...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.