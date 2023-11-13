JSE lifts, with focus this week on key US inflation data
Fed officials spoke of the possible need for more rate hikes due to inflation still being well above the Fed’s 2% target
13 November 2023 - 11:37
The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, along with global peers as investors await key US inflation data this week for insight into the Federal Reserve’s monetary direction.
Markets are recovering after investors' hopes that the Fed may finally be done hiking its interest rates and might even start cutting rates from March 2024 were dashed late week after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was “not confident” it had done enough in the battle against inflation...
