JSE falls after Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments
Bond yields moved higher as stocks fell, as a result of Powell’s speech
10 November 2023 - 11:07
The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, along with its global peers as hawkish comments by the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell weighed on sentiment.
Stocks were sold off after Powell said the central bank wass “not confident” it had done enough in the battle against inflation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.