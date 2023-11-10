Hawkish Fed puts global stocks under pressure

Fed officials including chair Jerome Powell on Thursday expressed uncertainty in their battle against inflation and added that they would tighten policy further if need be. File photo: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS
London/Singapore — World stocks slipped, with European shares retreating from three-week highs on Friday, while the dollar was steady as hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell dashed expectations of a peak in interest rates.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.8% by 0930 GMT. Germany’s DAX dropped 0.7% while France’s CAC 40 and Britain’s FTSE both tumbled 0.9%.
The sombre mood was global, as MSCI’s broadest index of world shares fell 0.4% to a one-week low of 659.86, on track for a fourth session of losses and a weekly decline of about 0.5%.
Fed officials including Powell on Thursday expressed uncertainty in their battle against inflation and added that they would tighten policy further if need be.
Powell’s comments along with a weak auction of $24bn in 30-year Treasuries pushed yields higher, casting a shadow on equities and providing support to the dollar.
“There is no point in corralling the market into expecting cuts until shortly before they look necessary,” said Rob Carnell, Asia-Pacific head of research at ING.
Investors have been looking for signs of US interest rates peaking after the Fed held rates steady last week, a move that bolstered speculation that the rate hiking cycle was over, leading to a short-lived rally in risky assets.
Some investors said Powell’s hawkish leaning on Thursday may have been the result of a recent softening of financial conditions that has come as yields have tumbled in recent weeks.
“The recent decline in US yields has sparked questions about the necessity for the Fed to increase rates further, especially if market yields continue to adjust downward,” Bruno Schneller, MD at INVICO Asset Management.
The three major US stock indices closed lower on Thursday, snapping the longest winning streaks for the Nasdaq and S&P 500 in two years as market optimism over looser monetary policy faded.
US rate futures have priced in about 60% chance of a rate cut at the Fed’s June 2024 meeting, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool, compared to odds of about 70% before Powell’s speech.
Traders would be keeping a close watch on interest rate volatility, said INVICO’s Schneller who noted that recently the markets had seen significant fluctuations.
“A primary cause for this volatility is the debate over whether the current Fed funds rate is overly high or insufficient,” he said.
Chinese stocks eased 0.5%, as worries over the world’s second-biggest economy resurfaced after data on Thursday showed consumer prices dipped back into contraction.
Tapas Strickland, head of market economics at NAB, said the data keeps the pressure on Beijing to continue with its incremental easing in monetary and fiscal policy.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes stood at 4.6300%, having gained 12 basis points on Thursday, their largest one-day gain in three weeks.
In currency markets, the dollar index tipped slightly down 0.07% from its overnight gains and was last at 105.84. The dollar stood near a one-year high at 151.40 yen and touched one-week highs against the Australian and New Zealand dollars.
Brent rose 74c to $80.69 a barrel while US crude rose 65c to $76.39 a barrel, both up around 0.9% on the day. The oil market has been reeling this week on demand concerns, with a fading war-risk premium triggering a sell-off.
Spot gold dipped about 0.2% at $1,954.20 per ounce and on track for their worst week in more than a month, down 1.8%, as elevated yield and stronger dollar weighed.
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether held near multi-month highs, with renewed speculation over the imminent approval of an exchange-traded Bitcoin fund breathing new life into the digital assets.
Hawkish Fed puts global stocks under pressure
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has dashed expectations of a peak in interest rates
London/Singapore — World stocks slipped, with European shares retreating from three-week highs on Friday, while the dollar was steady as hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell dashed expectations of a peak in interest rates.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.8% by 0930 GMT. Germany’s DAX dropped 0.7% while France’s CAC 40 and Britain’s FTSE both tumbled 0.9%.
The sombre mood was global, as MSCI’s broadest index of world shares fell 0.4% to a one-week low of 659.86, on track for a fourth session of losses and a weekly decline of about 0.5%.
Fed officials including Powell on Thursday expressed uncertainty in their battle against inflation and added that they would tighten policy further if need be.
Powell’s comments along with a weak auction of $24bn in 30-year Treasuries pushed yields higher, casting a shadow on equities and providing support to the dollar.
“There is no point in corralling the market into expecting cuts until shortly before they look necessary,” said Rob Carnell, Asia-Pacific head of research at ING.
Investors have been looking for signs of US interest rates peaking after the Fed held rates steady last week, a move that bolstered speculation that the rate hiking cycle was over, leading to a short-lived rally in risky assets.
Some investors said Powell’s hawkish leaning on Thursday may have been the result of a recent softening of financial conditions that has come as yields have tumbled in recent weeks.
“The recent decline in US yields has sparked questions about the necessity for the Fed to increase rates further, especially if market yields continue to adjust downward,” Bruno Schneller, MD at INVICO Asset Management.
The three major US stock indices closed lower on Thursday, snapping the longest winning streaks for the Nasdaq and S&P 500 in two years as market optimism over looser monetary policy faded.
US rate futures have priced in about 60% chance of a rate cut at the Fed’s June 2024 meeting, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool, compared to odds of about 70% before Powell’s speech.
Traders would be keeping a close watch on interest rate volatility, said INVICO’s Schneller who noted that recently the markets had seen significant fluctuations.
“A primary cause for this volatility is the debate over whether the current Fed funds rate is overly high or insufficient,” he said.
Chinese stocks eased 0.5%, as worries over the world’s second-biggest economy resurfaced after data on Thursday showed consumer prices dipped back into contraction.
Tapas Strickland, head of market economics at NAB, said the data keeps the pressure on Beijing to continue with its incremental easing in monetary and fiscal policy.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes stood at 4.6300%, having gained 12 basis points on Thursday, their largest one-day gain in three weeks.
In currency markets, the dollar index tipped slightly down 0.07% from its overnight gains and was last at 105.84. The dollar stood near a one-year high at 151.40 yen and touched one-week highs against the Australian and New Zealand dollars.
Brent rose 74c to $80.69 a barrel while US crude rose 65c to $76.39 a barrel, both up around 0.9% on the day. The oil market has been reeling this week on demand concerns, with a fading war-risk premium triggering a sell-off.
Spot gold dipped about 0.2% at $1,954.20 per ounce and on track for their worst week in more than a month, down 1.8%, as elevated yield and stronger dollar weighed.
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether held near multi-month highs, with renewed speculation over the imminent approval of an exchange-traded Bitcoin fund breathing new life into the digital assets.
Reuters
JSE falls after Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments
MIKE DOLAN: October suddenly looks like a bad bond dream
Stocks fall as global markets await word from US Fed
Fed is ‘not confident’ policy is tight enough, says Jerome Powell
Global equities teeter on interest rate concerns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.