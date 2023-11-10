Markets

Gold poised for weekly fall as Fed hints at more rate hikes

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rises making bullion less attractive for investors

10 November 2023 - 07:57
by Brijesh Patel
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Gold prices were on track for a second consecutive week of declines, weighed by a stronger US dollar and Treasury yields after hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,959.74/oz by 3.51am GMT on Friday, after hitting its lowest since October 18 on Thursday. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,964.50.

Gold was also set for its worst week in more than a month, down 1.6% so far this week.

Denting market expectations of a peak in US rates, Fed officials including Powell said on Thursday they are still not sure that interest rates are high enough to finish the battle with inflation.

“Gold has been consolidating below $2,000 since the beginning of November, after getting ahead of itself... However, I remain bullish for year-end as long as it stays above $1,900,” said Hugo Pascal, a precious metals trader at InProved.

After Powell's comments, benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rose from more than one-month lows, making non-yielding bullion less attractive for investors.

Traders pushed out bets on the Fed’s likely first interest rate cut to June next year from May earlier. Higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding gold, which yields no interest.

Meanwhile, the dollar index was heading for its best week in two months, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits edged down last week.

Palladium slipped 1.3% to $979.43/oz to its lowest levels since 2018 and was set for its worst week in 11 months.

Platinum, meanwhile, eased 0.2% to $857.61 and was heading for its worst weekly performance since the week ended June 18 2021. Silver rose 0.4% to $22.72.

Reuters

SA’s annual mining output slips almost 2% in September

Mining output dropped a modest 0.3% month on month, after rising 1.2% in August
Economy
19 hours ago

After nearly a month of gains, gold is set to drop

Gold is down nearly 1% for the week so far, moving away from the key $2,000 mark hit in October
Markets
6 days ago

Gold glistens as dollar dips

With the US Federal Reserve pausing rate hikes, bullion’s lustre strengthens amid geopolitical tensions
Markets
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Gold poised for weekly fall as Fed hints at more ...
Markets
2.
Oil set for third weekly fall on demand fears
Markets
3.
Asian stocks slide on Fed rate comments
Markets
4.
JSE debuts its carbon trading market
Companies / Financial Services
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falters as Powell prepares to ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold stays close to three-week low

Markets

Gold One halts Modder East operations after protest threats

Companies / Mining

Gold slips as US bond yields rise before Powell’s speech

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.