Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Schmidt Family Office
A reprieve for investors in these markets could be drawing near
Commissioners were concerned about possible racism, lack of experience and poor performance among some of the 10 candidates for vacant posts
EFF fails to win a seat, receiving just 8.8% of the total votes cast for municipal wards in the Western Cape, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and Limpopo
The banks, who have the majority vote, will vote for Robert Gumede’s consortium, as he bought their debt, effectively handing his group the business
Fall of 4.3% in September signals weak demand in the local market and globally
Host Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Uber executives Kagiso Khaole and Nakampe Molewa
Qatar, where several Hamas political leaders are based, has been leading efforts to mediate between Hamas and Israeli officials
Winner of IAU World 50km race was born in Joburg but was not asked to represent SA
Michael Cunningham’s new novel offers a nuanced exploration of love and the ability to adapt to a world changed by the pandemic
Jacobus Brink, the CIO of Schmidt Family Office, joins Business Day TV for a discussion about this afternoon’s market performance.
