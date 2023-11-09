Markets

WATCH: Exploring the crypto scene

Business Day TV speaks to Tarris Arnold, business development manager at Luno

09 November 2023 - 20:20
Picture: 123RF/ARCHNOI1
Business Day TV speaks to Tarris Arnold, business development manager at Luno, about the activity playing out in the crypto scene.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs aim to whip up US demand

Investors bet on regulator’s green light unleashing new wave of interest in cryptocurrency
Alliance of 40 countries vows never to pay ransom to cyber crooks

New initiatives aim to eliminate criminals’ funding through better information sharing
WATCH: Bitcoin rally gains traction

Business Day TV talks to SA country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit
